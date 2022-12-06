Relaxing

The Aashram 3 star was seen sunbathing in a small blue bikini at the beach.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Oomph look

Isn't Eesha looking super sultry in this snap?

Source: Bollywood

Burning the internet

The actress went topless and covered her chest area with fruits. This snap will burn your screen.

Source: Bollywood

Sensuous

Eesha raised the temperature bar as she went topless for this snap and flaunted her cleavage.

Source: Bollywood

Bikini goals

Eeshan never misses showcasing her bikini looks. She looks like a bomb in this beige-coloured bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Piping hot

This picture is too steamy to write in words.

Source: Bollywood

Seductress

We wonder what Eesha is thinking while flaunting her cleavage.

Source: Bollywood

Slaying it

Eesha knows to amp up her Instagram game like a pro and slays it well in a bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect

The actress has the most toned body in the entertainment industry and has killer looks.

Source: Bollywood

Scorching heat

Eesha looks super sizzling in this black bralette. Even the men cannot take their eyes off her.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Star kids who were trolled

 Find Out More