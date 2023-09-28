Esha Gupta to Disha Patani, when Bollywood sirens left fans gasping for breath

Esha Gupta and Disha Patni are two of the hottest sirens in the industry. Here are some of their sizzling pics...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Oodles of glamour

Disha is the Brand ambassador of Calvin Klein.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curves to die for

Esha is a yogini and that's the secret of her curvaceous figure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning beauty

The innocence in her posture and expressions are melting our hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A little bit of tan

Esha's fans would know how much she loves to soak in some vitamin D by the sea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Photoshoot queen

Disha Patani has shared a lot of Calvin Klein photoshoots and each raising the temperature anew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Denim with a twist

A little bit of sensationalism won't hurt, would it?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unstoppable beauty

Disha knows how to grab attention and leave them wanting for more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ooh la la

Esha Gupta has left many speechless with her bold looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashionista mode

Disha in a latex dress is the reason why the temperature has gone up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Morning greeting?

Esha's Instagram has quite a lot of sensational pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beach bum

Disha Patani is a huge beach bum and loves her swimwear collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vintage Diva

Sometimes, Esha Gupta dishes out vintage sensation vibes and everyone loves it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh to join; Malaika Arora, Farah Khan to be the judges?

 

 Find Out More