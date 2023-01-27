Esha Gupta to Tridha Choudhury: Bobby Deol's sizzling chemistry in Aashram we can't get over

Bobby Deol has worked with a lot of leading ladies. Here's a look at some beauties who shared sizzling chemistry with the birthday boy...

Shivani Pawaskar

Tridha Choudhary 

Tridha and Bobby Deol's scene from season one is still quite shocking! 

Babaji gets what he wants 

Tridha plays Babita in the series. She is Baba's disciple. 

Esha Gupta 

Esha plays Sonia in the web series. She was introduced in season 3. 

Seduction 

Sonia wants to expose Baba and infiltrates his Aashram.

Games 

You'd be confused about who's playing who! 

Aaditi Pohankar 

Baba doesn't even leave Pammi from his games

Gory deeds

Baba has until now done a lot of bad deeds. Will he be caught? 

Bobby aces Baba

Baba Nirala has given a new found fame to Bobby Deol. 

Aashram 4 

Well, season 4 is in the making. Will Baba Nirmala be exposed?  

