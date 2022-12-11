Ishan Kishan creates history

The wicket-keeper batsman of the Indian cricket team scored fasted double century in the one -day international cricket. He made double century in 126 balls.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Aditi Hundia shows love

Post Ishan's good day at the field, Aditi had posted 2 snaps of the cricketer on her story and showcased love.

Who is Aditi Hundia

She had been the Miss India finalist reportedly in 2017 and also is a model.

Aditi-Ishan

She showed support to her rumoured boyfriend during the India-Bangladesh match and many other matches.

Spotted

Aditi and Ishan have been seen together many times but neither of them have confirmed of being in a relation.

Aditi's achievements

She has also won Miss Supranational India in 2018, reportedly apart from being a finalist in Miss India contest, 2017.

Aditi's career

As per reports she started working since 2016. Reports state that she had also taken part in Miss Rajasthan competition event where she became a finalist.

Social media fan

Aditi has got more than 284K followers on her Instagram handle and always gets love from her sea of followers.

About Aditi's love story

Her rumoured boyfriend Ishan reportedly has broken Rohit Sharma's record.

All things love

Aditi often posts heart emoji's while posting snaps with Ishan on her Instagram story.

