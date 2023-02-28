Evil Dead Rise: Release date, where to watch, plot, BTS and more about the horror movie

Evil Dead Rise is a supernatural horror film which is written and directed by Lee Cronin. The film will release on April 21 in theatres.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Evil Dead Rise: Release date

Evil Dead Rise has been scheduled for April 21, 2023 in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch

Origiannly the film was set for streaming-only release on HBO Max, but later was moved to a theatrical release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: Plot

The storyline is about two sisters who deal with bunch of Deadites in their apartment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: All you need to know

Evil Dead Rise is an upcoming American supernatural horror film which will give you sleepless nights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: Cast

Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, Nell Fisher, Mia Challis, Tai Wano, Jayden Daniels, Billy Reynolds will be seen in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: Trailer

The trailer of Evil Dead Rising is horrifying and seems to be real.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: BTS

This BTS image from Evil Dead Rise was released on the Ash Wednesday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: Director

This horror film is written and directed by Lee Cronin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: When they filmed?

The filming reportedly began in June 2021 and it got wrapped in New Zealand in October 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evil Dead Rise: How long will it be?

Evil Dead Rise will be 96 minutes long.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna looked like a seductress in off-shoulder outfits

 

 Find Out More