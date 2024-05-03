Expensive gifts Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani gave to their children will leave you shocked

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

The couple spent Rs. 1259 crores on the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani love gifting their children expensive gifts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Rs. 4.5 crore Bentley Continental GTC Speed for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani's lavish wedding worth $ 100 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Pearl and Diamond choker for Radhika Merchant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A diamond necklace for Shloka Mehta worth Rs. 451 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They have gifted a Rs. 640 crores beach villa to Anant Ambani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare that is worth a try

 

 Find Out More