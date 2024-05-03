Expensive gifts Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani gave to their children will leave you shocked
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 03, 2024
The couple spent Rs. 1259 crores on the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani love gifting their children expensive gifts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Rs. 4.5 crore Bentley Continental GTC Speed for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani's lavish wedding worth $ 100 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Pearl and Diamond choker for Radhika Merchant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A diamond necklace for Shloka Mehta worth Rs. 451 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They have gifted a Rs. 640 crores beach villa to Anant Ambani.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare that is worth a try
Find Out More