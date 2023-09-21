Explained: Who is Canadian singer Shubh and what's the controversy around him?

The Canada-based singer is in the midst of a controversy for his alleged support for Khalistan. Here's all you need to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
The singer was born as Shubhneet Singh in Nangal, Punjab but later moved to Canada to pursue his career.
The actor rose to global stardom following chartbuster songs including Elevated, OG and Cheques.
Earlier this year, Shubh shared a distorted map of India via his Instagram story, conspicuously omitting UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab & Northeastern states and wrote 'Pray for Punjab'.
Shubh's post came during a police crackdown on self-proclaimed Sikh preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his associates.
The controversy surrounding the singer's tour made headlines after Canada accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The ticket-based app for Shubh's concert in India as well as the brands he endorses faced boycott calls for their connection with the alleged Khalistan sympathizer.
Boat, one of the largest electronics selling companies in India, withdrew its sponsorship from the singer from Shubh's India tour.
Shubh had multiple shows scheduled in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad as part of his India tour; all of them which were canceled following the controversy.
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya along with other members of the Indian cricket team unfollowed the rapper on Instagram.
Shubh is yet to react to the controversy and has been away from social media since September 4.
