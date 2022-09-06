A peak into Shraddha Kapoor’s life to know some unknown facts about herSource: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor’s father and actor Shakti Kapoor comes from a Punjabi family whereas her mother is a Maharashtrian.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha is very romantic by nature. She also loves watching romantic movies and Pyaasa by Guru Dutt is her favourite.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha and Tiger were school mates before entering into the industry.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor is a chai lover and she has two cups of chai everyday.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha is a die-hard fan of Johnny Depp. She has a crush on him ans also on Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor is a big-time foodie and loves to have Japanese cuisine and street side chaat.Source: Bollywood
