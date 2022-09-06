Unknown facts about Shraddha Kapoor

A peak into Shraddha Kapoor’s life to know some unknown facts about her

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Belongs to a multilingual family

Shraddha Kapoor’s father and actor Shakti Kapoor comes from a Punjabi family whereas her mother is a Maharashtrian.

Source: Bollywood

Hopeless romantic

Shraddha is very romantic by nature. She also loves watching romantic movies and Pyaasa by Guru Dutt is her favourite.

Source: Bollywood

Childhood friends with Tiger Shroff

Shraddha and Tiger were school mates before entering into the industry.

Source: Bollywood

Tea lover

Shraddha Kapoor is a chai lover and she has two cups of chai everyday.

Source: Bollywood

Superstar crushes

Shraddha is a die-hard fan of Johnny Depp. She has a crush on him ans also on Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan.

Source: Bollywood

Big time foodie

Shraddha Kapoor is a big-time foodie and loves to have Japanese cuisine and street side chaat.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie's adorable pictures will surely brighten up your day

 Find Out More