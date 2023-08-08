Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2, Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan and more menacing villains in upcoming new movies

Actors who will play villains in upcoming movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil will reprise his in the second installement of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi to play a villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt who has aced villain role will once again play in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo.

Manish Wadhwa

Manish Wadhwa will play the negative role of Pakistan Army General in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran will play a negative role in Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol is set to make a Telugu debut with Hari Hara Veera Mallu and will play a villain.

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR is said to play a negative role in War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi will showcase his negative side in Tiger 3 headlined by Salman Khan.

Bobby Deol

Reportedly, Bobby Deol will also play a villain in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan will be playing a negative role in Kalki 2898 AD headlined by Prabhas.

