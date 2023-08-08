Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2, Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan and more menacing villains in upcoming new movies

Actors who will play villains in upcoming moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Fahadh Faasil will reprise his in the second installement of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi to play a villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt who has aced villain role will once again play in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish Wadhwa will play the negative role of Pakistan Army General in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran will play a negative role in Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol is set to make a Telugu debut with Hari Hara Veera Mallu and will play a villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR is said to play a negative role in War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi will showcase his negative side in Tiger 3 headlined by Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Bobby Deol will also play a villain in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan will be playing a negative role in Kalki 2898 AD headlined by Prabhas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
