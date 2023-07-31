Fahadh Faasil’s Dhoomam and more Malayalam new movies releasing on OTT, theaters in August 2023

A look at Malayalam upcoming new releases in August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Mathew Thomas and Naslen starrer Neymar will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil starrer Dhoomam will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 4th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Corona Dhavan will release in theaters on 4th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Theepori Benny is said to release on 17th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a college teacher who is part time poet. It will stream on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a comedy-drama and is set to release on HR OTT in August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunjamminis Hospital will hit theaters on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pappachan Olivilanu will hit the big screens on 4th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ottakomban is scheduled to release on 13 th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
