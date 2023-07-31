Fahadh Faasil’s Dhoomam and more Malayalam new movies releasing on OTT, theaters in August 2023

A look at Malayalam upcoming new releases in August 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Neymar

Mathew Thomas and Naslen starrer Neymar will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th August.

Dhoomam

Fahadh Faasil starrer Dhoomam will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 4th August.

Corona Dhavan

Corona Dhavan will release in theaters on 4th August 2023.

Theepori Benny

Theepori Benny is said to release on 17th August.

Padmini

The story is about a college teacher who is part time poet. It will stream on Netflix.

Madhura Manohara Moham

It is a comedy-drama and is set to release on HR OTT in August.

Kunjamminis Hospital

Kunjamminis Hospital will hit theaters on 11th August.

Pappachan Olivilanu

Pappachan Olivilanu will hit the big screens on 4th August 2023.

Ottakomban

Ottakomban is scheduled to release on 13 th August.

