Most awaited new seasons of Top 10 shows on OTT

Take a look at the most anticipated shows of 2023 that you cannot miss.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

The Family Man season 3

The Family Man season 3 will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly the shooting of the same will happen this year end.

Black Mirror season 6

Black Mirror season 6 streaming on Netflix from next month will see the return of Charlie Brooker’s dark series.

The Night Manager 2

The Night Manager 2 will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from June 30.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3 reportedly does not have any confirmation on when the show will be aired.

Asur season 2

Asur season 2 on Jio Cinema will release on June 1.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 on Netflix will be gritter.

Class season 2

Class season 2 on Netflix will proceed from where it left.

Delhi Crime season 3

Delhi Crime season 3 will be aired on Netflix however details related to the same are awaited.

She season 3

She season 3 on Netflix will be pretty intriguing.

Made in Heaven season 2

Made in Heaven season 2 on Amazon Prime Video is one of the most anticipated sequels.

