Most awaited new seasons of Top 10 shows on OTT

Take a look at the most anticipated shows of 2023 that you cannot miss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
The Family Man season 3 will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly the shooting of the same will happen this year end.
Black Mirror season 6 streaming on Netflix from next month will see the return of Charlie Brooker's dark series.
The Night Manager 2 will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from June 30.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3 reportedly does not have any confirmation on when the show will be aired.
Asur season 2 on Jio Cinema will release on June 1.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 on Netflix will be gritter.
Class season 2 on Netflix will proceed from where it left.
Delhi Crime season 3 will be aired on Netflix however details related to the same are awaited.
She season 3 on Netflix will be pretty intriguing.
Made in Heaven season 2 on Amazon Prime Video is one of the most anticipated sequels.
