Famous Pakistani girl names that hold deep meaning

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Fatima means captivating, usually named behind Prophet Muhammed’s daughter.

Inaya means caring.

Hania means delighted.

Bushra as inviting the name is, it itself means good news.

Ayesha has a simple meaning to it, being alive and well.

Sana means brilliant.

Maryam can mean two different things, being beloved and rebellious.

Zoya, which is originally a Russian origin name, means life.

Zainab is a beautiful fragrant plant.

Mehwish is someone with the face of a moon or moon face.

