Fan of Jr NTR? Here are some interesting facts all his fans must know

Jr NTR belongs to the Nandamuri family, one of Andhra Pradesh's most influential families and is the grandson of late actor-former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He made his debut as a child artist at the age of 8, in his grandfather's film Brahmashri Vishwamitra (1991), directed by N.T Rama Rao.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The talented star is a trained Kuchipudi dancer with a reputation as one of Telugu cinema's top dancers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The number 9 is his favorite. His registration number is 9999 on all of his automobiles. He paid INR 10.5 lakh for his BMW 7 series car, which is the highest amount ever paid for a car number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not many know he sang a few Telugu songs in his films. He also sang the song “Geleya Geleya” in Kannada in the film Chakravyuha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is Jr NTR's original name. He was named after his grandfather.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His film Andhrawala (2004) had the first-ever large audio launch, with a crowd of ten lakh people in attendance. Indian railways ran ten special trains for that one particular occasion, a record that is yet to be broken.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the work front, Tarak will next be seen in Devara which is being directed by Koratala Siva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!