Fan of Jr NTR? Here are some interesting facts all his fans must know

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Belongs to an influential family

Jr NTR belongs to the Nandamuri family, one of Andhra Pradesh's most influential families and is the grandson of late actor-former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Debut at the age of 8

He made his debut as a child artist at the age of 8, in his grandfather's film Brahmashri Vishwamitra (1991), directed by N.T Rama Rao.

Trained Kuchipudi ancer

The talented star is a trained Kuchipudi dancer with a reputation as one of Telugu cinema's top dancers.

Lucky Number 9

The number 9 is his favorite. His registration number is 9999 on all of his automobiles. He paid INR 10.5 lakh for his BMW 7 series car, which is the highest amount ever paid for a car number.

Singer

Not many know he sang a few Telugu songs in his films. He also sang the song “Geleya Geleya” in Kannada in the film Chakravyuha.

Tarak is his first name

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is Jr NTR's original name. He was named after his grandfather.

Unbelievable fan following

His film Andhrawala (2004) had the first-ever large audio launch, with a crowd of ten lakh people in attendance. Indian railways ran ten special trains for that one particular occasion, a record that is yet to be broken.

Professional front...

On the work front, Tarak will next be seen in Devara which is being directed by Koratala Siva.

