Fan of thrillers? Watch these Tamil web series that will send a chill down your spine

Here are the top 10 Tamil web series that will bring you to the edge of your seat with it thrilling elements.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Ayaali

This series focuses on the patriarchal aspects of Tamil society and Indian society in general.

Fingertips

This thriller series tells the stories of different people addicted to social media.

Modern Love Chennai

Potentially a Tamil-language romantic drama that delves into modern relationships and love stories set in Chennai.

Navarasa

This series has short episodes of different stories that will leave you awestruck.

November Story

An Indian Tamil-language crime thriller web series, featuring an intriguing story set in the month of November.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

An anthology film that consists of five Tamil-language short stories directed by different filmmakers.

Queen

A Tamil-language comedy-drama film that could explore the journey of a female protagonist and her empowerment.

Suzhal

This thriller will bring you to the edge of your seat.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee

A Tamil romantic comedy film that might revolve around love and relationships, with a touch of humor.

Vadhandhi

The murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace and an opportunistic news editor.

