Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani to separate after 18 years of marriage? Top 12 facts about the couple

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Oh No

Fardeen Khan and Natasaha Madhvani are reportedly headed for divorce.

Living alone

It seems he has been living in India with his mother Sundari Khan for a year

No comments

He has not confirmed or denied the news to any media

Young love

Fardeen Khan tied the knot in 2005 after making debut in 1998

Sad truths

The couple struggled to have a child. In 2011, she lost twin babies

Fatherhood

Fardeen and she were blessed with Isabella in 2013 and a son in 2017

Away from acting

Fardeen Khan focused on his children as the couple suffered so much

Weight gain

He gained a lot of weight due to stress in 2016

Doting dad

He takes his daughter Isabella on some events

Weight loss

In 2020, he started losing weight and looks fab now

Filmy ties

Natasha is the elder daughter of Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani

Sad note

It is indeed saddening to see their relationship end

