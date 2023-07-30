Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani to separate after 18 years of marriage? Top 12 facts about the couple

Fardeen Khan and Natasaha Madhvani are reportedly headed for divorce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems he has been living in India with his mother Sundari Khan for a year
He has not confirmed or denied the news to any media
Fardeen Khan tied the knot in 2005 after making debut in 1998
The couple struggled to have a child. In 2011, she lost twin babies
Fardeen and she were blessed with Isabella in 2013 and a son in 2017
Fardeen Khan focused on his children as the couple suffered so much
He gained a lot of weight due to stress in 2016
He takes his daughter Isabella on some events
In 2020, he started losing weight and looks fab now
Natasha is the elder daughter of Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani
It is indeed saddening to see their relationship end
