Fardeen Khan in Heeramandi and Top 8 other forgotten Bollywood stars making a comeback in 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

The recent trailer release of Heeramandi featuring Fardeen Khan hints towards a potential comeback of Bollywood’s forgotten star.

However, Heeramandi is not the only project that the star is going to be a part of. Visfot and Housefull 5 are some other movies that he’s set to feature in.

Imran Khan previously hinted at a comeback through an Instagram post previously.

Zayed Khan was another star who took to Instagram to hint towards a potential comeback which could be seen with the movie, One Way.

Zeenat Aman is also gearing up for a comeback with the movie titled Bun Tikki

Bun Tikki will also reportedly star Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles.

Sonam Khan will make a comeback after 3 decades and said that something big could be coming soon.

Sahil Khan will also be making a comeback in the industry alongside Style co-star Sharman Joshi.

Trisha Krishna's Bollywood has been much awaited and she could be seen alongside Salman Khan soon.

