Fardeen Khan in Heeramandi and Top 8 other forgotten Bollywood stars making a comeback in 2024
| Apr 16, 2024
The recent trailer release of Heeramandi featuring Fardeen Khan hints towards a potential comeback of Bollywood’s forgotten star.
However, Heeramandi is not the only project that the star is going to be a part of. Visfot and Housefull 5 are some other movies that he’s set to feature in.
Imran Khan previously hinted at a comeback through an Instagram post previously.
Zayed Khan was another star who took to Instagram to hint towards a potential comeback which could be seen with the movie, One Way.
Zeenat Aman is also gearing up for a comeback with the movie titled Bun Tikki
Bun Tikki will also reportedly star Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles.
Sonam Khan will make a comeback after 3 decades and said that something big could be coming soon.
Sahil Khan will also be making a comeback in the industry alongside Style co-star Sharman Joshi.
Trisha Krishna's Bollywood has been much awaited and she could be seen alongside Salman Khan soon.
