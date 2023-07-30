Fardeen Khan, Natasha to separate after 18 years of marriage, more celebs who broke up years after shaadi

Here are Bollywood marriages that ended in divorce after several years.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani are headed for a divorce after 18 years.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani divorce

According to reports both have decided to separate however reason remains unknown.

Bollywood couples who divorced

Well, this is not a new case in Bollywood, there are many celebs couple who broke up after years of marriage.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh announced separation after 13 years.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani were married for around 16 years before they separated.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got separated after 15 years of marriage.

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora headed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia ended 21 years of relationship as a married couple.

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija got separated legally after 11 years of marriage.

Himesh Reshammiya and Komal

Himesh Reshammiya and Komal divorced after 22 years.

Chitrangada Singh and Jyoti Singh Randhawa

Chitrangada Singh and Jyoti Singh Randhawa marriage lasted for 13 years.

