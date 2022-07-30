Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna's eldest daughter Shakya is one pretty lady with artistic inclinations just like her parents. She stylish and a 'rebel' too.Source: Bollywood
Shakya is not just a fashionista but also loves to experiment with her hair colours and styles. Let's have a dekko at Shakya and her interesting personality.Source: Bollywood
Did you know Shakya is a digital creator? Well, her Instagram profile has themes. If you surf through Shakya's Instagram, you'd see how much she loves art.Source: Bollywood
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna's eldest daughter, Shakya, is just 21. She is soon turning 22. She is quite bold, upfront and charming.Source: Bollywood
Here's one of Shakya's interesting artworks on her profile feed. She seems to like goth culture or it was just a theme she was creating. Nonetheless, Shakya intrigued everyone.Source: Bollywood
Shakya loves to experiment with her hair colours. She has been full blonde and here's a look, kinda inspired by Sia.Source: Bollywood
Told y'all Shakya loves experimenting with her hair. Not just the styling but also hair colour. Here's when she died them purple.Source: Bollywood
Here's Shakya channelling her inner Khaleesi and vintage actress in two very different kinda updos. And a Shakya posing with her natural hair.Source: Bollywood
Wow! She looks like some K-drama star here. The long overcoat on her real look gives out a major K-drama heroine vibe.Source: Bollywood
Well, Shakya is turning out to be an amazing fashionista as it is. However, she also advocates sustainable and ethical fashion.Source: Bollywood
Here's Farhan and Adhuna's eldest one channelling her inner Harley Quinn for Halloween night.Source: Bollywood
Farhan's daughter loves to play with colours and her Instagram feed is all about that and art. Here's one of her pictures she edited and posted online saying, "Hippie Underground 1972 (colourised)"Source: Bollywood
If you thought Shakya isn't desi, well, here's the cutie proving that being modern doesn't make you any less desi or drift you away from your roots.Source: Bollywood
