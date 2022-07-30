Meet Farhan Akhtar’s stylish daughter Shakya

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna's eldest daughter Shakya is one pretty lady with artistic inclinations just like her parents. She stylish and a 'rebel' too.

Shivani Pawaskar

Shakya loves updos

Shakya is not just a fashionista but also loves to experiment with her hair colours and styles. Let's have a dekko at Shakya and her interesting personality.

Pretty Shakya

Did you know Shakya is a digital creator? Well, her Instagram profile has themes. If you surf through Shakya's Instagram, you'd see how much she loves art.

Shakya turns bold

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna's eldest daughter, Shakya, is just 21. She is soon turning 22. She is quite bold, upfront and charming.

Shakya in magical world

Here's one of Shakya's interesting artworks on her profile feed. She seems to like goth culture or it was just a theme she was creating. Nonetheless, Shakya intrigued everyone.

Shakya turns Sia

Shakya loves to experiment with her hair colours. She has been full blonde and here's a look, kinda inspired by Sia.

Shakya colours purple

Told y'all Shakya loves experimenting with her hair. Not just the styling but also hair colour. Here's when she died them purple.

Shakya and her love for updos

Here's Shakya channelling her inner Khaleesi and vintage actress in two very different kinda updos. And a Shakya posing with her natural hair.

Shakya, the fashionista

Wow! She looks like some K-drama star here. The long overcoat on her real look gives out a major K-drama heroine vibe.

Shakya loves colours

Well, Shakya is turning out to be an amazing fashionista as it is. However, she also advocates sustainable and ethical fashion.

Shakya turns Harley

Here's Farhan and Adhuna's eldest one channelling her inner Harley Quinn for Halloween night.

Shakya time travelling

Farhan's daughter loves to play with colours and her Instagram feed is all about that and art. Here's one of her pictures she edited and posted online saying, "Hippie Underground 1972 (colourised)"

Shakya's desi look

If you thought Shakya isn't desi, well, here's the cutie proving that being modern doesn't make you any less desi or drift you away from your roots.

