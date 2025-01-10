Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's love story; from first meeting to exchanging vows

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in news due to rumours of pregnancy. Even though Shibani is not pregnant, now is a good time to have a look at their fairytale romance. Their love story is a refreshing reminder of true love and second chances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2025
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship since 2018.
They met each other on the sets of the TV show "I Can Do That" hosted by Farhan. Shibani was a participant on the show.
In 2018, the couple made their relationship Instagram official when Shibani shared a picture of them.
They make their first public appearance as a couple at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai.
On her 42nd birthday, Shibani got Farhan's name tattooed on her neck.
After dating for almost three years, the two tied the knot on February 19, 2022.
The couple exchanged vows, instead of a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony or a nikah.
