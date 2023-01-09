Farhan Akhtar birthday: Filmmaker's Top 10 films that you can never get bored of watching

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is a well-known director, screenwriter, dialogue writer, playback singer and much more. The handsome hunk turns a year older on January 9. The 48 year old actor is ageing in reverse.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023

Happy birthday, Farhan Akhtar!

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is a well-known director, screenwriter, dialogue writer, playback singer and much more. The handsome hunk turns a year older on January 9. The 48 year old actor is ageing in reverse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and starred Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete which was essayed by Farhan Akhtar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rock On!!

Rock On!! is about four musician friends essayed by Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do stars Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 2

Don 2: The King Is Back is written, co-produced and directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai has been directed by Farhan Akhtar and featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Shaadi Ke Side Effects stars Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshya

Lakshya is directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don

Don: The Chase Begins Again is directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TV actresses who worked in South film industry

 

 Find Out More