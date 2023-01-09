Farhan Akhtar birthday: Filmmaker's Top 10 films that you can never get bored of watching

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is a well-known director, screenwriter, dialogue writer, playback singer and much more. The handsome hunk turns a year older on January 9. The 48 year old actor is ageing in reverse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is a well-known director, screenwriter, dialogue writer, playback singer and much more. The handsome hunk turns a year older on January 9. The 48 year old actor is ageing in reverse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and starred Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete which was essayed by Farhan Akhtar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rock On!! is about four musician friends essayed by Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do stars Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don 2: The King Is Back is written, co-produced and directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Chahta Hai has been directed by Farhan Akhtar and featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaadi Ke Side Effects stars Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lakshya is directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don: The Chase Begins Again is directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!