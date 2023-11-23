Farrey and more Top 10 new movies, web series releasing on Friday on OTT and in cinemas

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Salman Khan‘s niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey is about rich students who try to cheat in exams. Will release in theatres.

The Village available on Prime Video is about a man who gets on a mission to save his family trapped in a village.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam is about a covert operative and his team that starts a mission to take down a group of terrorists. Watch in cinemas.

Elf Me is available on Amazon Prime Video which talks about unconventional elf who creates weapons rather than toys.

A Nearly Normal Family is about a family who find themselves in a complex situation. Watch on Netflix.

Chaaver is a Malayalam movie that talks about a group of thugs who pick a medical student while escaping the cops after a crime. Watch on Sony LIV.

My Demon is available on Netflix and is about the life of a demon with no powers getting into a contractual marriage.

The last call for Istanbul is on Netflix which talks about two married people’s chance meeting which turns into exciting nights of their lives.

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me is about a young writer who falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals. Watch on Netflix.

The Aam Aadmi Family season 4 is about a middle-class family who navigates through problems. Watch on ZEE5.

