Farrey and more Top 10 new movies, web series releasing on Friday on OTT and in cinemas
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Salman Khan‘s niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey is about rich students who try to cheat in exams. Will release in theatres.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Village available on Prime Video is about a man who gets on a mission to save his family trapped in a village.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam is about a covert operative and his team that starts a mission to take down a group of terrorists. Watch in cinemas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elf Me is available on Amazon Prime Video which talks about unconventional elf who creates weapons rather than toys.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Nearly Normal Family is about a family who find themselves in a complex situation. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chaaver is a Malayalam movie that talks about a group of thugs who pick a medical student while escaping the cops after a crime. Watch on Sony LIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Demon is available on Netflix and is about the life of a demon with no powers getting into a contractual marriage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The last call for Istanbul is on Netflix which talks about two married people’s chance meeting which turns into exciting nights of their lives.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me is about a young writer who falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Aam Aadmi Family season 4 is about a middle-class family who navigates through problems. Watch on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's educational qualifications will leave you stumped
Find Out More