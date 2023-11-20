Farrey, Squid Game 2 and more new movies, web series releasing in theaters and OTT this week
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Farrey - Orphan Niyati, a gifted student, gets drawn to a cheating racket by some of her wealthy friends after being accepted into a prestigious school on scholarship.
Squid Game 2 - More poor Koreans will be tricked into playing a series of lethal kid's games in Squid Game Season 2 with the promise of winning billions of dollars.
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas - Come see incredible performances by Phil Dunster, Luke Evans, Sam Ryder, Leslie Odom Jr., and more with Hannah Waddingham.
Elf Me - An unusual elf who crafts strange weapons instead of toys meets Elia, a quiet young kid from a mountain village in Italy.
Leo - The owner of a coffee shop has to defend his family from a suspicious drug dealer who thinks our family man is really a violent former gangster.
Napoleon - Napoleon, the lavish war epic directed by Ridley Scott, is a collection of masterful battle scenes longing for a more fitting film to link them.
A Nearly Normal Family - In the gripping psychological thriller A Nearly Normal Family, an 18-year-old girl is charged with murder.
Fargo S5 - The much awaited season of Fargo is back and will launch in the month of November.
Starfish - A thrilling story that emphasizes the quiet beauty of the ocean's surface is Starfish. Its focus on the storm that brews inside it adds to its already interesting nature.
