Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares skincare and DIY masks to help you beat the heat

Mira Rajput is an influencer and social media personality who has been winning hearts for her style and tips on various things. Today, we will have a look at her skincare secrets. Follow to beat the heat this summer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023
For her daily routine, Mira follows serum plus sunscreen and moisturizer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Night-time skin care includes serum, cream and face massage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira also advocates not applying anything on skincare for a day so that the skin starts healing itself using natural oil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira swears by basic face packs. This one includes curd and Besan for glowing skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mix haldi and honey and put it on for 10 minutes. It gives an instant glow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If having ace, apply Basil water on the affected areas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using lemon as an exfoliator is also on Mira's list of to-do things for skincare.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira swears by using Multani Mitti pack once a week to absorb excess oil from her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orange peel pack helps Mira enhance her skin complexion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Other than that, Mira also uses raw milk as a skin toner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
