Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares skincare and DIY masks to help you beat the heat

Mira Rajput is an influencer and social media personality who has been winning hearts for her style and tips on various things. Today, we will have a look at her skincare secrets. Follow to beat the heat this summer.   

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Skin-care for day

For her daily routine, Mira follows serum plus sunscreen and moisturizer. 

Skin-care for night  

Night-time skin care includes serum, cream and face massage. 

Skin fasting 

Mira also advocates not applying anything on skincare for a day so that the skin starts healing itself using natural oil.  

Basic Besan face pack 

Mira swears by basic face packs. This one includes curd and Besan for glowing skin.  

Haldi-Honey face pack 

Mix haldi and honey and put it on for 10 minutes. It gives an instant glow. 

Basil water 

If having ace, apply Basil water on the affected areas. 

Lemon 

Using lemon as an exfoliator is also on Mira's list of to-do things for skincare. 

Multani Mitti face pack 

Mira swears by using Multani Mitti pack once a week to absorb excess oil from her face. 

Orange peel face pack 

Orange peel pack helps Mira enhance her skin complexion. 

Raw milk 

Other than that, Mira also uses raw milk as a skin toner. 

