Farzi and more web series and movies by Raj & DK that will equally floor you

Farzi creators Raj & DK are known for their work of direction. Here are the upcoming web series and movies that have been directed by them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
Post two successful seasons the third season will showcase around fighting COVID-19. Manoj Bajpayee will essay role of a spy. The release date has not yet been revealed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi series will have Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles and an official announcement of the release date will be revealed soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in lead roles in this spy universe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This will be a fresh comedy thriller that will have Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Misfits are stuck in a world of crime and chaos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man who is working for the National Investigation Agency protects his country from terrorism. He keeps it a secret from his family and also needs to keep them safe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are different residents and criminals who face challenges in Mumbai. This film is one hell of a kind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this movie, a writer goes to seek inspiration for his next story and falls in love with a best-selling author who does not believe in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor makes his digital debut as an artist who is into doing con jobs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this movie stories related to love, fresh beginnings, new chances and hope is seen. It is set during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj & DK will soon develop the second season of Farzi 2 and it will be done on a larger scale reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
