Farzi and more web series and movies by Raj & DK that will equally floor you

Farzi creators Raj & DK are known for their work of direction. Here are the upcoming web series and movies that have been directed by them.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Family Man 3

Post two successful seasons the third season will showcase around fighting COVID-19. Manoj Bajpayee will essay role of a spy. The release date has not yet been revealed.

Gulkanda Tales

The Hindi series will have Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles and an official announcement of the release date will be revealed soon.

Citadel

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in lead roles in this spy universe.

Guns & Gulabs

This will be a fresh comedy thriller that will have Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Misfits are stuck in a world of crime and chaos.

The Family Man

A man who is working for the National Investigation Agency protects his country from terrorism. He keeps it a secret from his family and also needs to keep them safe.

Shor In The City

There are different residents and criminals who face challenges in Mumbai. This film is one hell of a kind.

Happy Ending

In this movie, a writer goes to seek inspiration for his next story and falls in love with a best-selling author who does not believe in love.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor makes his digital debut as an artist who is into doing con jobs.

Unpaused

In this movie stories related to love, fresh beginnings, new chances and hope is seen. It is set during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Farzi 2

Raj & DK will soon develop the second season of Farzi 2 and it will be done on a larger scale reportedly.

