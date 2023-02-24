Farzi diva Rashi Khanna beats Shah Rukh Khan on Top 10 Popular Indian celebs trending globally list

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and more popular celebs who have been ranking on the Popular Indian celebs trending globally list.

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan has managed to rule millions of hearts with his personality.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid divas in the industry.

Vijay Sethupathi

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi has been a popular Indian celeb on the global list.

Raashii Khanna

Popular South Indian actress Raashii Khanna has been trending on the global list.

Bhuvan Arora

Farzi Bhuvan Arora slayed his role in this web series.

Anupam Kher

Bollywood's legendary actor Anupam Kher has been winning hearts with his bang-on acting chops.

Kiara Advani

Actress Kiara Advani has been trending on the popular Indian celebs list globally.

Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra is trending globally.

Regina Cassandra

The actress has been ranked on the global list.

Kader Khan

Bollywood veteran actor Kader Khan has always managed to tickle the audiences funny bones.

