Top 10 most popular thrillers to watch on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Farzi on Amazon Prime Video is about an artist turning into a con man. it is one kind of a thriller.
Gaslight on Hotstar is about Sara Ali Khan returning back home after 15 years to find her dad missing.
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites on Netflix is about a vampire with a broken tooth falling for a dentist.
Bholaa on Amazon Prime Video is about Bholaa's plan to meet his daughter after coming out of jail but there are obstacles.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Netflix is about an air hostess and her partner on a mission to steal dimaonds to pay off a loan.
SRK's Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video is on the life of an Indian soldier who has to protect the country from attack.
The Bourne Supremacy on Amazon Prime Video is about the life of Jason Bourne who gets framed for an operation by CIA.
The Night Manager on Amazon Prime Video is about an ex-soldier who has to barge into an arms dealer circle to bring down the empire.
The Happening on Hotstar is about a science teacher and a girl who find it hard to survive a plague.
Selfiee on Hotstar is the story about an RTO cop named Om Prakash Agarwal (Emraan Hashmi), who is a fan of Vijay aka Akshay Kumar.
