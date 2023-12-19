Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs and more crime thriller web series to watch on OTT before 2023 ends

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Farzi is the story of an artist who gets dragged into the underworld of printing fake notes and more. On Prime Video.

Gun & Gulaabs is the story of a cartel-run town where a police officer and a mechanic fall into their crutches. On Netflix.

Scoop follows the story of a crime reporter as she fights for justice after the death of a journalist. On Netflix.

Two police officers come together to try and solve the case of an individual found dead days after the wedding. Watch Kohrra on Netflix.

Police officer Anjali Bhaati tries to catch a serial killer behind the murder of a series of women. Watch Dahaad on Prime Video.

The story of a Police Officer who is willing to put everything on the line just to be able to clean up Bombay from criminals. Watch Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video.

Aakhri Sach is the story of an investigator who finds horrifying stuff after investigating the lies and secrets of a family. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Kaalkoot follows the story of a police officer trying to solve an entangled case of an acid attack. On JioCinema.

Trial By Fire is a series based on the true events of the Uphaar cinema fire and parents who come at peace with the death of their kids as they fight for justice. On Netflix.

P I Meena is about a young detective who somehow discovers an incredible terrorist plot after witnessing a car accident. On Prime Video.

