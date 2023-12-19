Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs and more crime thriller web series to watch on OTT before 2023 ends
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Farzi is the story of an artist who gets dragged into the underworld of printing fake notes and more. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gun & Gulaabs is the story of a cartel-run town where a police officer and a mechanic fall into their crutches. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop follows the story of a crime reporter as she fights for justice after the death of a journalist. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two police officers come together to try and solve the case of an individual found dead days after the wedding. Watch Kohrra on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Police officer Anjali Bhaati tries to catch a serial killer behind the murder of a series of women. Watch Dahaad on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of a Police Officer who is willing to put everything on the line just to be able to clean up Bombay from criminals. Watch Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aakhri Sach is the story of an investigator who finds horrifying stuff after investigating the lies and secrets of a family. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalkoot follows the story of a police officer trying to solve an entangled case of an acid attack. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trial By Fire is a series based on the true events of the Uphaar cinema fire and parents who come at peace with the death of their kids as they fight for justice. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
P I Meena is about a young detective who somehow discovers an incredible terrorist plot after witnessing a car accident. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Worst Movies of 2023, how many have you seen?
Find Out More