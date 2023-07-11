Farzi only Indian show on IMDb's Top 10 highest rated web series of 2023

Recently, IMDb has released a list of 10 high-rated web series of 2023, in which Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi is also named.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

The Last Of Us

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama series.

Farzi

Farzi is a crime thriller TV series.

Jury Duty

The TV series Jury Duty is an American reality show.

Beef

Beef is a dark comedy TV series.

Cunk on Earth

It featured actors such as Diane Morgan, Nigel Spivey and Ashley Jackson.

Silo

It starred Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

Daisy Jones & The Six

This American musical drama was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Shrinking

A Comedy-Drama TV series starring Christa Miller, Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

The Diplomat

It's an American political thriller TV series.

Poker Face

It is an American Crime Drama TV series.

