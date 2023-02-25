Farzi star Shahid Kapoor's are pics with Mira and kids that prove he's truly The Family Man

Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor turns a year older today and his pictures with wife Mira Rajput, Misha and Zain will make you say he is the perfect husband and a doting father.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Happy birthday, Shahid Kapoor!

Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor turns a year older today on February 25.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look hot together

The handsome hunk of Bollywood has turned 41 years old.

Cuteness overload

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain looks super adorable in this snap.

Perfect candid shot

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput give major couple goals.

Goofy side

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's goofy side will make you go aww.

Romantic couple

The two paint the town red with their true love.

Shahid Kapoor and MIra Rajput with their kids

This candid picture of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Zain and Misha is too cute for words.

Perfect kodak moment

The perfect Kapoor khandaan picture.

Couple goals

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput dish major love goals with their cuteness.

Cuteness in one frame

Shahid Kapoor's expressions are bang-on in this snap.

Thanks For Reading!

