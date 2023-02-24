Farzi, The Night Manager and more Top 10 mystery-thrillers to watch on weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more

From Farzi, Stranger Things, Squid Game to more top 10 mystery-thrillers to watch on weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Farzi - Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's black comedy film is entertaining.

The Great Indian Murder - Disney+Hotstar

This crime mystery drama will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Drishyam - Disney+Hotstar

This crime thriller features Anjay Devgn in the lead roles.

HIT: The First Case - Netflix

Sanya Malhotra-Rajkummar Rao's action suspense-thriller film is a remake of Telugu film.

The Night Manager - Disney+ Hotstar

This crime thriller features Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles.

Squid Game - Netflix

This South Korean survival drama television series won hearts with its brilliant storyline.

Manifest - Netflix

Manifest is an American supernatural drama television series about passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828.

Stranger Things - Netflix

The story is about a young boy who vanishes and kids unravel a series of mysteries.

The Last Hour - Amazon Prime Video

The story is about a mysterious young shaman who joins hands with a seasoned city cop.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Amazon Prime Video

This crime film is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

