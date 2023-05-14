Upcoming new movies set to release in May in Theaters and OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Aazam starring Jimmy Sheirgill is a crime thriller and will release in theaters on 19th May.

Fast X is the 11th installment of Fast and Furious and will release in theaters on May 19th.

Sanjay Mishra’s slice-of-life drama Coat will hit theaters on 26th May 2023.

Kathal is a social comedy-drama and will stream on Netflix on 19th May.

Antman & Wasp Quantumania will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th May.

The Little Mermaid is a fantasy musical film set for theatrical release on 26th May.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is scheduled to release in theaters on 23rd May.

8 am Metro will release in theaters on 19th May.

Bhediya will finally make its way to Jio Cinema on May 26th, 2023.

Bholaa is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video but will stream for prime users later this month.

