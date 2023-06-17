Father's Day 2023: Bollywood and TV celebs who lost their dads at an early age

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan lost his father due to cancer and his mother due to diabetes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan in the Corona period.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan's dad Aslam Khan on April 20, 2021, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baba Sehgal lost his father due to COVID-19.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajesh Khattar lost his dad early.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol lost her father in 2008 due to a heart attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay Deol lost his father due to a health issue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna lost her father Rajesh Khanna in 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra lost her father in 2012 due to cancer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan lost his father due to cancer and his mother due to diabetes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra's dad Ashok Chopra passed away due to cancer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka was very close to her dad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Asur 2, Bloody Daddy and more: Top 10 OTT originals that ruled this week

 

 Find Out More