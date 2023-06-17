Father's Day 2023: Bollywood and TV celebs who lost their dads at an early age
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan lost his father due to cancer and his mother due to diabetes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan in the Corona period.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan's dad Aslam Khan on April 20, 2021, passed away due to cardiac arrest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baba Sehgal lost his father due to COVID-19.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajesh Khattar lost his dad early.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol lost her father in 2008 due to a heart attack.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay Deol lost his father due to a health issue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna lost her father Rajesh Khanna in 2012.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra lost her father in 2012 due to cancer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan lost his father due to cancer and his mother due to diabetes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra's dad Ashok Chopra passed away due to cancer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka was very close to her dad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asur 2, Bloody Daddy and more: Top 10 OTT originals that ruled this week
Find Out More