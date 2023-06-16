Father's Day 2023: Bollywood celebs who are BFFs with their dads

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor shares a great bond with her father Shakti Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is closest to her dad Mahesh Bhatt.

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s father-son duo is unmatchable.

Varun Dhawan is apple's eye to his father David Dhawan.

Hrithik Roshan is bff with his father Rakesh Roshan.

Deepika Padukone shares best friend kind bond with her father.

Sidharth Malhotra bonds over food and music with his father.

Sonam Kapoor is a daddy’s princess.

Sara Ali Khan bonds more with her father Saif Ali Khan.

Anushka Sharma is closest to her father.

Sonakshi Sinha is closer to her father Shatrugan Sinha.

Janhvi Kapoor bonds more with her father Boney Kapoor than anyone else.

