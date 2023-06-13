Father's Day 2023: Pankaj Tripathi to Irrfan Khan - Top stars who played progressive on-screen dads

On Father's Day, here's looking at best and progressive on-screen dads ever.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena : The Kargil Girl

Pankaj Tripathi as Anup Saxena was the most supportive father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Sandhu in Thappad

Sachin Sandhu played by Kumud Mishra in Thappad set a perfect example of being a father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahavir Phogat in Dangal

Mahavir Phogat played by Aamir Khan was a strict dad but he was the best for his daughters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Narottam Mishra from Bareilly Ki Barfi

Narottam Mishra played by Pankaj Tripathi was the coolest dad ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaskor Bannerjee in Piku

Bhaskor Bannerjee played by Amitabh Bachchan supported his daughter's choices without questions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium

Champak Bansal played by Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium did everything to be a supportive father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balbir Chaudhary in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Balbir Chaudhary played by Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga accepts his lesbian daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharamvir Malhotra in DDLJ

Dharamvir Malhotra played by Anupam Kher in DDLJ was the best dad ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Thapar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Sanjay Thapar played by Farooq Shaikh may not be agree with all the choices made by son but he was supportive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amarjeet Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons

Amarjeet Kapoor played by Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons was the best father and grandfather.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Adipurush: These actors can play Ram-Hanuman duos better than Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

 

 Find Out More