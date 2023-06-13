Father's Day 2023: Pankaj Tripathi to Irrfan Khan - Top stars who played progressive on-screen dads

On Father's Day, here's looking at best and progressive on-screen dads ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Pankaj Tripathi as Anup Saxena was the most supportive father.
Sachin Sandhu played by Kumud Mishra in Thappad set a perfect example of being a father.
Mahavir Phogat played by Aamir Khan was a strict dad but he was the best for his daughters.
Narottam Mishra played by Pankaj Tripathi was the coolest dad ever.
Bhaskor Bannerjee played by Amitabh Bachchan supported his daughter's choices without questions.
Champak Bansal played by Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium did everything to be a supportive father.
Balbir Chaudhary played by Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga accepts his lesbian daughter.
Dharamvir Malhotra played by Anupam Kher in DDLJ was the best dad ever.
Sanjay Thapar played by Farooq Shaikh may not be agree with all the choices made by son but he was supportive.
Amarjeet Kapoor played by Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons was the best father and grandfather.
