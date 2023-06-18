Father's Day 2023: Stars who will embrace fatherhood in 2023

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Fahad Ahmad and wife Swara Bhasker will become parents in October this year.

Ram Charan and wife Upasana are expecting their first child.

Varsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are embracing parenthood this year.

Karan Vohra and wife Bella are expecting twins.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are expecting their baby this year.

Rahul Vaidya made an announcement that he is going to be a father with an ultrasound video.

Illeana D'Cruz and her partner are expecting their first baby.

Arjun Rampal and partner Gabriella Demetriades will soon welcome baby number 2.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are all set to be parents soon.

Aaditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar are expecting their first baby.

