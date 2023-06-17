Father's Day 2023: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and more best daddy-son duos of Bollywood

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol share a warm bond. The actor was seen dancing his heart out in son Karan's sangeet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have a rocking chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together in Besharam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan have done many movies together and share a good bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj and Shahid Kapoor were seen in Shaandaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil and Sanjay Dutt had a pretty emotional relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are very close to one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Kapoor was very fond of his son Rishi Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar share the best father-son bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman is close to his dad Salim Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These father-son duos are the utmost best in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These stars have been known for their bond with their dad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Adipurush: From tapori dialogues to Saif Ali Khan's look inspired by Virat Kohli; Top 10 aspects that angered fans

 

 Find Out More