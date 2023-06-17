Father's Day 2023: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and more best daddy-son duos of Bollywood
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023
Sunny Deol and Karan Deol share a warm bond. The actor was seen dancing his heart out in son Karan's sangeet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have a rocking chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together in Besharam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan have done many movies together and share a good bond.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj and Shahid Kapoor were seen in Shaandaar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil and Sanjay Dutt had a pretty emotional relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are very close to one another.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Kapoor was very fond of his son Rishi Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar share the best father-son bond.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman is close to his dad Salim Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These father-son duos are the utmost best in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These stars have been known for their bond with their dad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Adipurush: From tapori dialogues to Saif Ali Khan's look inspired by Virat Kohli; Top 10 aspects that angered fans
Find Out More