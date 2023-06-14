Father's Day 2023: Top 10 movies that celebrate your first hero

Here is the list of movies that are best to watch with your dad on Father's Day - 18th June 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Take a look at movies that are heartwarming and depict fathers as superheroes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film shows a supportive father who encourages his daughter who dreams to become a pilot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A father goes beyond all odds to save his daughter from going to jail in a murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is an unusual father-son bond where Amitabh Bachchan is cool 102 years old and his son Rishi Kapoor is 75 years old sad and depressed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The father-daughter duo in Piku have won our hearts with their relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A father never lets his daughters bow down against the world and trains them in wrestling to compete at the international level.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie tells how a father can go to an extent to fulfill his daughter's wish to study abroad while he can’t afford it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paa has moved us with a beautiful father-son relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan spends time with his son, who lives with his ex-wife, when he loses his job.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan plays a single father looking after his son and film career. He does everything possible to win the custody of his son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor looks after his son as a single father when his wife’s father wants them to separate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
