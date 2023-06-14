Father's Day 2023: Top 10 movies that celebrate your first hero

Here is the list of movies that are best to watch with your dad on Father's Day - 18th June 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Father's Day movies

Take a look at movies that are heartwarming and depict fathers as superheroes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The film shows a supportive father who encourages his daughter who dreams to become a pilot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam

A father goes beyond all odds to save his daughter from going to jail in a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

102 Not Out

This is an unusual father-son bond where Amitabh Bachchan is cool 102 years old and his son Rishi Kapoor is 75 years old sad and depressed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piku

The father-daughter duo in Piku have won our hearts with their relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal

A father never lets his daughters bow down against the world and trains them in wrestling to compete at the international level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angrezi Medium

The movie tells how a father can go to an extent to fulfill his daughter's wish to study abroad while he can’t afford it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paa

Paa has moved us with a beautiful father-son relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chef

Saif Ali Khan spends time with his son, who lives with his ex-wife, when he loses his job.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akele Hum Akele Tum

Aamir Khan plays a single father looking after his son and film career. He does everything possible to win the custody of his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishtey

Anil Kapoor looks after his son as a single father when his wife’s father wants them to separate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Top 10 Dreams of the actor that left unfulfilled

 

 Find Out More