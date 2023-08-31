Fawad Khan and other top 10 Pakistani celebs who got married at a young age

Pakistani celebs who tied the knot at a very young age.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Fawad Khan

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan married love of his life Sadaf at the age of 24 after dating for 7 years.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan was 23 when she married Ali Askari but that didn’t go well and they parted ways in 2015.

Syra Yousuf

Syra Yousuf married Shehroz Sabzwari at the age of 24, however, they got divorced in 2020.

Mahnoor Baloch

Mahnoor Baloch was a kid of 15 years when she got married.

Fatima Effendi

Fatima Effendi got married at the age of 22.

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan was 23 when she got married.

Arij Fatyma

Arij Fatyma got married at the age of 23.

Fahad Mustafa

Fahad Mustafa got married when he was 22.

Urwa Hocane

Urwa Hocane got married at the age of 24.

Aiman Khan

Aiman Khan was just 20 when she tied the knot.

