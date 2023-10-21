Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan can now work in Bollywood; here are celebs we want to see as their co-stars

It comes as wave of joy and we are eager to see Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan collaborating with Bollywood artists. Here are some likable pairings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
Bombay High Court rejects plea to ban Pakistani artists from working in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ban on Pakistani artists has been lifted and popular celebs such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and more can now work in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This pairing would bring together two exceptionally good-looking and talented stars, creating on-screen magic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The charisma of Fawad combined with Deepika's elegance could make for a captivating on-screen couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fawad and Anushka Sharma have worked together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and their reunion would be a delight to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both are known for their acting prowess, and this combination could deliver a compelling performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fawad's charm alongside Alia's versatility would be a fresh and intriguing pairing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK and Mahira were paired in Raees and their reunion would be a treat for Bollywood fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their real-life chemistry translated on screen could make for an interesting pairing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The energy and versatility of Ranveer alongside Mahira's elegance would be a dynamic combination.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira's charm and Akshay's action-packed performances could create a unique blend of genres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's charisma paired with Mahira's talent would be a combination worth watching.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!