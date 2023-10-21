Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan can now work in Bollywood; here are celebs we want to see as their co-stars

It comes as wave of joy and we are eager to see Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan collaborating with Bollywood artists. Here are some likable pairings.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Bombay High Court decision on Pakistani artists

Bombay High Court rejects plea to ban Pakistani artists from working in India.

Pakistani celebs can now work in Bollywood

The ban on Pakistani artists has been lifted and popular celebs such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and more can now work in Bollywood.

Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif

This pairing would bring together two exceptionally good-looking and talented stars, creating on-screen magic.

Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone

The charisma of Fawad combined with Deepika's elegance could make for a captivating on-screen couple.

Fawad Khan and Anushka Sharma

Fawad and Anushka Sharma have worked together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and their reunion would be a delight to watch.

Fawad Khan and Kangana Ranaut

Both are known for their acting prowess, and this combination could deliver a compelling performance.

Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt

Fawad's charm alongside Alia's versatility would be a fresh and intriguing pairing.

Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Mahira were paired in Raees and their reunion would be a treat for Bollywood fans.

Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Their real-life chemistry translated on screen could make for an interesting pairing.

Mahira Khan and Ranveer Singh

The energy and versatility of Ranveer alongside Mahira's elegance would be a dynamic combination.

Mahira Khan and Akshay Kumar

Mahira's charm and Akshay's action-packed performances could create a unique blend of genres.

Mahira Khan and Salman Khan

Salman's charisma paired with Mahira's talent would be a combination worth watching.

