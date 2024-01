Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed and other Top 10 best on-screen couples of Pakistani dramas

Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz in Suno Chanda, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and more best on-screen couples of Pakistani dramas.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024