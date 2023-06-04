Top 10 Pakistani actors who found love and fame in Bollywood

A look at top Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan and more who found fame in Bollywood too!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan became a favourite of all as he appeared in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons and more.

Mahira Khan

Though she appeared in only one Bollywood film Raees, Mahira Khan became a known name in India.

Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar is among the top Pakistani actors who found immense fame in Bollywood too.

Mikaal Zulfiqar

British-Pakistani actor and model Mikaal Zulfiqar has been a part of films like Baby, Godfather and more.

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar gave a great performance in Hindi Medium and was loved by all.

Sajal Ali

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali featured in Bollywood films like Mom (2017), Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay (2016) and more.

Humaima Malik

Humaima Malik was the heroine in Emraan Hashmi's movie Raja Natwarlal.

Imran Abbas Naqvi

Imran Abbas Naqvi's good looks charmed everyone in Bollywood. He appeared in Creature 3D.

Veena Mallik

Veena Mallik also got her share of fame in India. She event went to Bigg Boss house.

Javed Sheikh

Javed Sheikh also appeared in a few movies including Om Shanti Om.

