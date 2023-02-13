Fawad Khan to Mahira Khan: Top 10 Pakistani stars who worked in Bollywood

Pakistani actors who made their mark in Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan is a popular Pakistani actor in Bollywood acting in multiple movies.

Ali Zafar

Singer-actor Ali Zafar has appeared in several Bollywood movie

Mahira Khan

She played the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees

Imran Abbas Naqvi

He played the lead role in Creature starring Bipasha Basu

Javed Sheikh

A senior actor worked in hindi movies like Om Shanti Om and Namastey London

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar shared screen with Irfan Khan in Hindi Medium

Sajal Ali

She shared the screen with the late actress Sridevi in MOM

Veena Malik

Veena made her mark in Bollywood with item songs

Humaima Malick

She debuted in Bollywood starring opposite Emraan Hashmi in Raja Natwarlal

Mikaal Zulfiqar

He entered Bollywood with action thriller Baby alongside Akshay Kumar

