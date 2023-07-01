Fawad Khan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top celebs who are battling diabetes
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
Fawad Khan was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 17.
Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a teenager.
In 2013, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she has been diagnosed with diabetes.
Kamal Haasan once revealed that he was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes.
Amitabh Bachchan also has diabetes.
Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks is also reportedly diabetic.
Salma Hayek reportedly had gestational diabetes when she was pregnant.
Sudha Chandra is also on this list.
Gaurav Kapoor is also diabetic.
Sonam Kapoor once revealed that she doesn't have diabetes but insulin resistance because of PCOD.
