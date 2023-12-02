Fed up of violence, gore and blood? Watch these Top 10 family friendly movies on OTT

Animal has released in theatres and once again, we have yet another action-packed violent movie with lots of blood and gore.

But that's not your type and you want a break, then we have just the list for you.

Ludo is a movie that weaves together several stories in unexpected ways. Stream it on Netflix.

Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy-drama revolving around a dysfunctional Punjabi family that went on a cruise trip together. Watch on Netflix.

A story that revolves around friendship and the importance of friends, Chhichhore is one fun to watch movie that can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Queen is an empowering movie for the female audience, one that should be watched by the men as well. Watch on Netflix.

Super 30 is the story of a mathematician and his goal of helping the IIT aspirants of Patna. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Piku is a heartwarming comedy-drama exploring the relationship between a father and daughter. Watch it on Prime Video.

Taare Zameen Par is a movie about a dyslexic child discovering himself with the help of his supportive art teacher. This heartwarming story can be watched on Netflix

Stanley Ka Dabba is a touching story of a child who doesn’t bring a lunchbox to school and what follows after, watch on Apple TV to find out.

English Vinglish is another empowering story of a woman who chooses to learn English in order to gain respect from her own family. Watch on Prime Video.

Barfi! is a beautiful story of a man who is mute and deaf and his relationship adventures. Stream on Netflix.

