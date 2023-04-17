Miss India Nandini Gupta's Top 10 gorgeous pics
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023
Nandini Gupta who is from Rajasthan won Femina Miss India 2023 at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal, Manipur.
Reportedly Nandini had the dream of winning Miss India since the time she was 10.
Nandini is merely 19-years-old and has made India proud.
Nandini has completed her school at St. Paul's Senior Secondary School.
The hot young lady Nandini is inspired by Ratan Tata, businessman and philanthropist.
Nandini is good in organising extracurricular events which led her to pursue a degree in Business Management.
Nandini gave a tough fight to Shreya Poonja from Delhi and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur.
Nandini is all set to represent India for the Miss World contest at United Arab Emirates.
Indeed! Nandini is the next star in making and a total beauty queen.
Thanks For Reading!
