Nora to perform at FIFA World Cup 

Nora Fatehi is gearing up to perform at the most celebrated sports World Cup, FIFA 2022. Here's all you need to know about the same... 

A sensation 

Nora Fatehi achieved unprecedented success in India and she is currently a sensation worldwide.  

A great opportunity 

Nora Fatehi is going places and winning hearts in the country as it is. And now, she's ready to take over FIFA World Cup. 

Where is Nora performing? 

Nora is going to perform a stunning dance number in Qatar, where the FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held. 

When is Nora performing? 

Nora will be performing at the fan fest in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the 29th of November. 

Songs?

Well, Nora is going to perform her anthem, Light The Sky. 

Light the Sky 

It is an all-female song in the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack. It has been sung by four Arab female singers Balqees, Nora Fatehi, Rahma Riad and Manal. 

Nora's performance

Nora might perform on just the anthem with the talented artist who she has collaborated with.  

A rage 

FIFA is a rage already and Nora is building up her act by introducing the dance challenge on Light the Sky. She was in Qatar for rehearsals a couple of days ago.

Are you excited?

Are you looking forward to Nora Fatehi's performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022? 

