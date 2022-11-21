Nora Fatehi is gearing up to perform at the most celebrated sports World Cup, FIFA 2022. Here's all you need to know about the same...Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi achieved unprecedented success in India and she is currently a sensation worldwide.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi is going places and winning hearts in the country as it is. And now, she's ready to take over FIFA World Cup.Source: Bollywood
Nora is going to perform a stunning dance number in Qatar, where the FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held.Source: Bollywood
Nora will be performing at the fan fest in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the 29th of November.Source: Bollywood
Well, Nora is going to perform her anthem, Light The Sky.Source: Bollywood
It is an all-female song in the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack. It has been sung by four Arab female singers Balqees, Nora Fatehi, Rahma Riad and Manal.Source: Bollywood
Nora might perform on just the anthem with the talented artist who she has collaborated with.Source: Bollywood
FIFA is a rage already and Nora is building up her act by introducing the dance challenge on Light the Sky. She was in Qatar for rehearsals a couple of days ago.Source: Bollywood
Are you looking forward to Nora Fatehi's performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!