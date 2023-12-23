Fighter actor Anil Kapoor's Top 10 most entertaining movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
Dec 23, 2023
Anil Kapoor, one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood will turn 67 on 24th December 2023.
With a career spanning over 40 years, we take a look at some of his best works in the industry, before the release of Fighter.
Biwi No. 1 was an entertaining comedy-drama where Anil Kapoor's character added zest to the storyline with his impeccable comic timing. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Anil Kapoor's portrayal in No Entry stands out especially, contributing to the film's humor and making it a hit. On YouTube.
Mr. India, the classic where Anil Kapoor's iconic role as Mr. India remains etched in Bollywood's history, blending action and sci-fi elements seamlessly. On Zee5.
Anil Kapoor's energetic portrayal in this action-packed drama Ram Lakhan remains a highlight of his career. On Prime Video.
Dil Dhadakne Do saw Kapoor's portrayal of a suave businessman adds charisma to this family drama. On Netflix.
Anil Kapoor showed versatility with this performance in the emotional drama, Judaai. On Zee5.
Tezaab had the iconic performance of Anil Kapoor in the movie, but not only that his song, ek do teen became iconic too. On Prime Video.
Anil Kapoor's comic timing steals the show in this family entertainer, Mubarakan making it an enjoyable watch. On Netflix.
Another comedy-drama Gharwali Baharwali, Anil Kapoor's performance shines yet again adding depth and charm to the storyline. On YouTube.
Anil Kapoor's Jugjugg Jeeyo presence adds depth to the cast giving another memorable performance. On Prime Video.
