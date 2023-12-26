Fighter actress Deepika Padukone and her family's educational qualification
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Deepika Padukone is a multi talented actress who had something else on her cards before entering into the world of acting.
Deepika is a good sports player and knows how to play badminton very well.
She has completed her schooling from Sophia High School, Bengaluru.
Her higher education was completed from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.
She also enrolled herself in BA Sociology but dropped out of the course to pursue modelling.
Her father, Prakash Padukone has a graduate degree and is a former badminton player.
Ujalla Padukone, DP’s mother, is a travel agent by profession. Her educational qualifications are unknown.
Anisha Padukone graduated from Mount Carmel College with a degree in psychology, sociology, and economics after attending Sophia High School in Bangalore.
