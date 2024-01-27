Fighter and other Top 10 Indian movies with awe inspiring VFX
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest movie Fighter has left fans thoroughly impressed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are also impressed with VFX of Fighter. Here's looking at other films that made fans go wow with its VFX.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand had some crazy VFX that made fans' jaws drop to the floor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan's Bhediya had some heavy VFX. Especially, the transformation scene from human to Bhediya was nicely done. It is on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayan Mukerji took a long time to deliver Brahmastra. One of the reasons was the heavy VFX that it holds. Brahmastra was liked by all and it is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish series has Hrithik Roshan as a superhero flying around the city wearing his cape. The film is loaded with VFX. Krrish 3 is on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 on Amazon Prime Video has Aamir Khan in his most fierce form. Heavy VFX added to the adrenaline rush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivaay may not have been a box office hit but the film did hold some stunning visuals thanks to VFX.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad is a folk horror film revolving around three generations facing monetary issues. It is quote shocking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's sci-fi movie 2.0 with some amazing VFX is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali series is loaded with VFX. From Prabhas' fighting sequences to visuals of mountains, some heavy VFX has been done by SS Rajamouli's team and it is all worth it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan movie Zero had him in dual roles, one as a dwarf. The movie is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Suhana Khan pictures that prove she is a true blue fashionista
Find Out More