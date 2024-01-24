Fighter banned in Gulf countries, here are other Indian movies that faced the same fate
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Fighter is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. It features Hrithik, Deepika, Anil in leads.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest reports claim that apart from UAE, Fighter won't be released in other Gulf countries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is because it did not get GCC censor approval. It is a huge setback for the filmmakers and the approximate loss of business is around USD 500K to 1M.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Other banned movies list include The Killer. Irrfan movie is said to be a poor copy of Terminal starring Tom Cruise. It portrayed the Gulf in an unflattering manner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay was banned from Gulf countries weeks before release. It was because of the portrayal of Pakistan and terrorism in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar was banned in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The regime accused the makers of distorting the historical facts in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
God Tussi Great Ho was pulled from the theatres after a week as it hurt religious sentiments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kurup was banned because it featured a notorious criminal fleeing India and seeking refugee in the Gulf countries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal's Monster was banned from the Gulf countries because of its LGBTQ content.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Sita Ramam was banned from the Gulf countries to avoid hurting religious sentiments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil movie FIR was banned in Qatar, Kuwait and Malaysia because it failed to pass the censor board.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kashmir Files was banned in Gulf countries over its one-sided portrayal of a religious community. However, later UAE lifted the ban.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan movie Tiger 3 was banned in Qatar and Kuwait.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan movie Vishwaroopam was banned in Gulf countries as well as in Malaysia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
