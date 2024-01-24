Fighter banned in Gulf countries, here are other Indian movies that faced the same fate 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024

Fighter is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. It features Hrithik, Deepika, Anil in leads. 

The latest reports claim that apart from UAE, Fighter won't be released in other Gulf countries. 

It is because it did not get GCC censor approval. It is a huge setback for the filmmakers and the approximate loss of business is around USD 500K to 1M.

Other banned movies list include The Killer. Irrfan movie is said to be a poor copy of Terminal starring Tom Cruise. It portrayed the Gulf in an unflattering manner. 

Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay was banned from Gulf countries weeks before release. It was because of the portrayal of Pakistan and terrorism in the movie. 

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar was banned in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The regime accused the makers of distorting the historical facts in the movie.

God Tussi Great Ho was pulled from the theatres after a week as it hurt religious sentiments. 

Kurup was banned because it featured a notorious criminal fleeing India and seeking refugee in the Gulf countries.

Mohanlal's Monster was banned from the Gulf countries because of its LGBTQ content.

As per reports, Sita Ramam was banned from the Gulf countries to avoid hurting religious sentiments.  

Tamil movie FIR was banned in Qatar, Kuwait and Malaysia because it failed to pass the censor board. 

The Kashmir Files was banned in Gulf countries over its one-sided portrayal of a religious community. However, later UAE lifted the ban. 

Salman Khan movie Tiger 3 was banned in Qatar and Kuwait. 

Kamal Haasan movie Vishwaroopam was banned in Gulf countries as well as in Malaysia. 

